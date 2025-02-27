The most victories and the longest match in WWE history - here’s the Elimination Chamber by the numbers 🥊🥊🥊

The Road to Wrestlemania looks to be locked on course after the events of this weekend’s PLE.

Elimination Chamber in Toronto will finally give us who will be challenging for the top two titles in the WWE come Wrestlemania 41.

But before then, let’s take a look at the match by the numbers, including some previous matches you can watch right now on Netflix.

We would do a tale of the tape, but with six contestants in both the men’s and women’s Elimination Chambers taking place this weekend, it might be a lot.

Not that we’re not fans of numbers though, so instead why don’t we take a look at the WWE’s hellacious structure by the numbers? For example, how many times has the match taken place since its inception, and who’s been a fool enough to compete in there more than once?

We’ve also taken a look at the longest Elimination Chamber match in history, who has the most eliminations and suggestions as to what previous matches to check out from the history of the monstrous structure, so you can revisit them all now on Netflix to prepare for this weekend’s event.

So, without further ado, here’s the WWE’s Elimination Chamber, by the numbers.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 - facts and figures

John Cena is set to return to the Elimination Chamber structure this weekend, but has he competed in there the most since the match was first devised? | WWE

How many Elimination Chamber matches have taken place so far?

Who has competed the most times in the Elimination Chamber?

With nine appearances and one win, ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton currently holds the record for most appearances in an Elimination Chamber match, competing in the structure in 2003, 2005, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 (which he won), 2019, 2021 and in 2024.

Has anyone won the Elimination Chamber match more than once?

Five wrestlers have won the Elimination Chamber match before - Triple H currently holds the record with four appearances in the structure, followed by John Cena and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) with three, followed by Edge (Cope) and Drew McIntyre with two wins each.

What was the longest Elimination Chamber match in history?

What was the shortest Elimination chamber match in history?

Meanwhile the shortest WWE Elimination Chamber match took place at the 2022 event held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On that occasion, Brock Lesnar won the match, which lasted 15 minutes and 10 seconds.

Who has the most eliminations in the Elimination Chamber match?

With ten eliminations in the Elimination Chamber, Chris Jericho still holds the record, though Randy Orton and Triple H both come close with eight and seven eliminations respectively.

Though we would like to give a special mention to Shayna Baszler and her performance at the 2020 Elimination Chamber event. Despite only featuring in one match (boo), she eliminated every other contestant to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship at that year’s Wrestlemania.

What are the most ‘iconic’ moments in Elimination Chamber history?

With his victory in the first Elimination Chamber, Shawn Michael captured the World Heavyweight Championship - his first major title victory since 1997. | WWE

Shawn Michaels (Survivor Series 2002)

Michaels won the first-ever match, becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. The inaugural event was an introduction to the intense and unpredictable nature of the Elimination Chamber.

John Cena (New Year's Revolution 2006)

Cena successfully defended the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber, overcoming the odds in a challenging contest. It set up the biggest feud in 2006 the “Cena v Edge” feud, often described as the best of their careers.

The Undertaker (No Way Out 2008)

Undertaker won the Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 24. An aging Undertaker managed to eliminate three opponents in 30 minutes

Triple H (No Way Out 2008)

Triple H won the WWE Championship in a brutal Elimination Chamber match, solidifying his status as one of the best ever. Triple H overcame the odds and defeated a star studded field of Jeff Hardy, Umaga, Chris Jericho, JBL, and Shawn Michaels.

Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber 2017)

The late, great Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber, marking a significant moment in his career. It was the first time Wyatt had ever won a WWE Championship.

Kofi Kingston (Elimination Chamber 2019)

Although not winning the match, Kofi Kingston had a standout performance in the Elimination Chamber, which played a crucial role in setting up his historic WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 and gave the world ‘Kofimania.’

WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2025 takes place on March 1 2025, and is screening on Netflix in the United Kingdom from 12am on March 2 2025.