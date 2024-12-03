A video shows a dark black ‘big cat’ on Yorkshire farmland - which onlookers believed was ‘twice the size’ of a domesticated cat.

Footage shows a suspected ‘big cat’ watching walkers after being spotted at a remote British beauty spot.

The large animal, which onlookers believed was ‘twice the size’ of a domesticated cat, was seen on farmland near the town of Askrigg in North Yorkshire on November 13.

One passer-by, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the sighting comes after a sheep was found ‘ripped to shreds’ in a nearby field. And they believed the dark black cat could even be the offspring of an adult panther spotted in the area years ago.

They estimated it could have been around four to five feet in length and had stayed in the field briefly before disappearing behind one of the rolling hills.

The possible big cat sighting comes after other similar instances across Northern England in recent years. In May, scientists from the University of Warwick said DNA on a sheep carcass in Cumbria suggested it could have been mauled by a predator, such as a leopard.

The witness said: “My friend has a farm track and it was just at the end… It looked about twice the size of a normal cat. Not long ago, around my other back field, I called the farmer because there was a dead sheep. They’ve never seen anything like it because it was ripped to shreds. You’re talking older farmers, 70-year-old farmers, and they’ve never seen anything like it. And this was a huge sheep, absolutely massive. Something enormous had it.

“Nine years ago, I didn’t have my phone on me, I walked through the gate after going on a run on Askrigg Moor and I saw a massive cat, probably the size of a Labrador, right in front of me. That was jet black, but it angelically walked in front of me and then over a wall… its tail was longer than its body. So I know on these moors there are these things. For a long time, I never told anyone because I thought, ‘Oh my god, they’ll think I’m a crazy woman.'”