Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch footage of a severely flooded football stadium - where the pitch is completely submerged in water - after the area experienced heavy rain and a thunderstorm last night.

Shocking video shows a football pitch submerged in water after heavy rain and a thunderstorm caused severe flooding at a stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-league club AFC Telford United shared footage of their flooded stadium, SEAH stadium, on X. The club’s gym and first aid room also flooded.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday night (September 26), the club wrote: “This evening's thunderstorm over Wellington has deluged the SEAH Stadium.

“If you are available tomorrow (Friday) from 9am onwards we'd welcome any help you could give to help us get things straightened up and dried out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update posted this morning (September 27), the club said: “We are on site this morning assessing the damage caused by last night's flooding. Large quantities of standing water and sludge on the concourses and through the offices, changing rooms etc appear to be the main challenge.

“We would still very much like to receive any help that people would like to offer, in the first instance this is likely to involve sweeping water and sweeping sludge.

“The playing surface water has largely soaked in but although it looks OK it is clearly sodden and unplayable. Our main issue will be to clean water out from areas where it is not supposed to be, such as the concourses.”