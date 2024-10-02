Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Video shows Britain's oldest dangerous driver, June Mills, 96, leaving court in a wheelchair after avoiding prison for killing a 76-year-old pedestrian.

A 96-year-old woman who mounted the pavement in her Vauxhall Corsa and killed a pedestrian in Formby was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday. Driver June Mills is thought to be one of the oldest people in the UK to be convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pensioner told police she lost control of her car when it accelerated unexpectedly as she left Elbow Lane Methodist Church in Formby, Merseyside, on August 2 last year, killing 76-year-old Brenda Joyce and injuring 80-year-old Jennifer Ensor.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Joyce, who was treated at the scene by paramedics after sustaining a serious head injury but was sadly pronounced dead, and Mrs Ensor had been walking along the pavement after leaving the bridge club, which they attended with Mills, when the collision happened.

A general view of Elbow Lane, Formby, where 96-year-old June Mills (insert) mounted the pavement in her Vauxhall Corsa and killed a pedestrian. | Google Street View & PA

Ninety-six-year-old Mills, was today sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. She was disqualified from driving and also ordered to pay a £1500 fine and £500 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing her at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, Judge Simon Medland KC said: "On any view and from every angle this case is an utter tragedy. Mrs Joyce died, Mrs Ensor was injured, you have lost your good character and are in the dock of Liverpool Crown Court."

Mills, who was in court in a wheelchair and wore a green fleece and tartan blanket over her knees, told police in a prepared statement her accelerator pedal felt as if it had "dropped to the floor" as she manoeuvred round a parked car and she had "shot forward".

She said: "It all happened very quickly and there were people in front of me but I could not avoid hitting them because the car was going so fast I had no control over it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, of the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Brenda’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with the tragic events of last August. This was a complex and difficult investigation which has led to today’s sentence at court.

“While nothing can bring Brenda back, we hope that this outcome helps their recovery and provides at least a little closure.

“June Mills has been dealt with by the courts and while we appreciate the unusual and sensitive circumstances of this case and the interest it has generated, we would ask that all parties are given privacy now the case has come to its conclusion.”