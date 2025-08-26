Hemel Storm re-sign Chater

Jarvis Chater

Hemel Storm have confirm that Jarvis Chater will return for his third year at the club.

Chater initially joined up with the squad in February of the 2023/24 campaign, before completing his first full season last time out.

He’s already picked up league and playoff winners’ medals, with the side triumphing in the post-season event in 2023 and following that up by winning the Division One regular season title last year.

Also a member of the University of Herts Storm team that will compete in Division Two in the forthcoming campaign, Chater has become a well-known face around the club and a dependable man to turn to in all situations.

The 6’4” guard provided great energy from the bench and showed himself as a very capable shooter from behind the arc, allowing him to fulfill a variety of roles depending on the tea’s needs.

He will continue his studies at the University of Hertfordshire, meaning he can once more suit up in the BUCS Premier Division side that won the league and reached the playoff semi finals last season.

“I’m looking forward to returning for my second season,” Jarvis told us.

“I gained a lot of experience in my first [full] season and I’m looking to make a bigger impact this year.”

The season kicks off shortly, with your first chance to see Storm a pre-season friendly against Team Solent Kestrels on Sunday 14th September. Head to the Fanbase app for tickets and details of further home fixtures.

