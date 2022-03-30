Europe’s top amateur golfers will take part in the gender neutral event with a record 246 players entering this year.

Among those playing will be 17-year-old Olivia Lee from Gerrard’s Cross. She will be the highest-ranking female competitor after winning five tournaments in 2021.

The Berkhamsted Trophy cup could be won by a man or woman this year.

This will be her first time directly competing with elite male golfers.

Olivia said: “Berkhamsted sets a tough challenge, and the weather forecast isn’t great – so I am not expecting it to be easy!”

Defending champion Joss Gosling is hoping to lift the trophy again this year.

He said: “Golf is a game for everyone and I’m looking forward to defending my title against the best amateur golfers out there – regardless of gender.”