Berkhamsted Trophy goes gender neutral
The 61st annual Berkhamsted Trophy will welcome women to play this week following an historic change to its rules.
Europe’s top amateur golfers will take part in the gender neutral event with a record 246 players entering this year.
Among those playing will be 17-year-old Olivia Lee from Gerrard’s Cross. She will be the highest-ranking female competitor after winning five tournaments in 2021.
This will be her first time directly competing with elite male golfers.
Olivia said: “Berkhamsted sets a tough challenge, and the weather forecast isn’t great – so I am not expecting it to be easy!”
Defending champion Joss Gosling is hoping to lift the trophy again this year.
He said: “Golf is a game for everyone and I’m looking forward to defending my title against the best amateur golfers out there – regardless of gender.”
Rated as one of England’s top 100 courses, Berkhamsted Golf Club will welcome spectators on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.