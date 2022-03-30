Berkhamsted Trophy goes gender neutral

The 61st annual Berkhamsted Trophy will welcome women to play this week following an historic change to its rules.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:26 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 12:50 pm

Europe’s top amateur golfers will take part in the gender neutral event with a record 246 players entering this year.

Among those playing will be 17-year-old Olivia Lee from Gerrard’s Cross. She will be the highest-ranking female competitor after winning five tournaments in 2021.

Read More

Read More
Hugely popular canalside pub in Tring reopens after £1.2m renovation

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Berkhamsted Trophy cup could be won by a man or woman this year.

This will be her first time directly competing with elite male golfers.

Olivia said: “Berkhamsted sets a tough challenge, and the weather forecast isn’t great – so I am not expecting it to be easy!”

Defending champion Joss Gosling is hoping to lift the trophy again this year.

He said: “Golf is a game for everyone and I’m looking forward to defending my title against the best amateur golfers out there – regardless of gender.”

Rated as one of England’s top 100 courses, Berkhamsted Golf Club will welcome spectators on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

BerkhamstedGolfEuropeEngland