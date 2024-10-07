​Tudors suffer first league loss as Truro prevail

The Tudors were beaten at Truro City's new home. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Hemel Hempstead’s unbeaten league record came to an end on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at Truro City (writes Reece Sullivan)

​In a tie that would be majorly affected by treacherous weather conditions, Jaze Kabia's back post finish would prove to be the decider which would put an end to The Tudors' unbeaten start to the 2024/25 season at the tenth attempt.

In the opening five minutes, Truro’s Sam Sanders rose highest to direct a header goal wards which proved to be untroubling for Craig King in the Tudor net, then as the Tudors struggled to settle, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain’s long throw landed right on the penalty spot, where a failed clearance from Hemel would fall to Kabia who was there to put Truro ahead inside the opening 11 minutes.

King was forced into a smart stop on the half hour mark, before Alfie Cerulli had the best opportunity of the game for Hemel. Cutting onto his right foot on the edge of the Truro box, his bending effort took a deflection which narrowly went wide of the right post.

In a second half that was littered with yellow cards, Truro held their shape and dealt with the conditions well. Chances were few for both teams in the second period, with Brandon Barzey having the Tudors' best after getting on the end of a George Williams cross, only being able to poke the ball wide of the mark.

As the game went into the closing stages, Hemel looked to apply more pressure on their opponents, but Truro held on.

League leaders Hemel go to Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.