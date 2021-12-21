Injury-hit Berkhamsted win again to maintain lofty position

Berkhamsted clinched a 1-0 win over Waltham Abbey in the mist at Broadwater on Saturday. Picture by Andrew Sparrow

Chris Devane’s injury-hit Berkhamsted squad managed to secure another three points at Broadwater at the weekend as they edged out Waltham Abbey 1-0.

With a dozen players on the injury and illness list, a good team spirit and a solid core of players again kept the promotion hopes going strong as Berko maintained second place in the Southern League Division One Central table.

Young Alfie Abrey got his first start of the season in midfield for Berko and he hit the post with a shot at the canal end.

James Verney was back for the first time since he got injured at Harlow and almost netted too.

That was soon after he came off the bench in the first quarter when Lewis Toomey had to be withdrawn with a hamstring problem.

It was an open and very entertaining game with the decisive moment coming early in the second half.

Ryan Kinnane had won everything in defence in the air all afternoon.

He went up for a Lucas Kirkpatrick corner and headed inside the post to put the Comrades ahead.

It proved to be the only goal of the game, but there were plenty more chances created.

Cheyne Grant had a shot that passed Ashlee Jones at the near post and, soon after, his close-range header flashed past the Abbey post from a Dan Akubuine right-wing cross.

For the visitors, Darnell Goather-Braithwaite forced a fine save out of Xavi with a tremendous 20-yard drive and he also struck the crossbar in the closing stages.

But Berko held on to ensure they trail leaders Bedford Town by two points with a game in hand at the halfway stage.

The Comrades head to Welwyn Garden City for their last league game of 2021 on Monday (December 27, 3pm kick-off).

Berko’s under-15s are also second in the league table and are still unbeaten after a late penalty from Ethen Viana gave them a 1-0 win at home to Cockfosters.