​Hemel boss Allinson calls for Tudors to believe in themselves

Isiah Noel-Williams celebrates his goal in Hemel's 2-0 win over Dorking on Saturday (Picture: Jemma Sear / @hemelfc)

​Hemel boss Lee Allinson has told his players they have to take 'courage' and belief from their start to the Enterprise National League South season - despite suffering a first defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tudors were beaten 2-1 in east London to fall to a first loss in five matches, having claimed an excellent 2-0 win over Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

They go into this Saturday's home date with second-placed Torquay United sitting ninth in the table having grabbed eight points from a testing start to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although Allinson was left frustrated by his side's defeat at Dagenham, where they trailed 2-0 at half-time before getting back into the game with an own goal, he believes they once again showed more than enough to prove they are competitive.

"The first half wasn't good enough," Allinson told @hemelfc.

"We made changes and gave people opportunities, and I don't think people took those opportunities. We have been done on two counter-attacks, and that isn't good enough.

"But we have taken a full-time team all the way to 100 minutes, looked fitter, looked stronger, have hit the bar twice and had two unbelievable chances in the last minute, but it wasn't to be in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can't let that derail us, we could have drawn with Dorking on Saturday, drawn at Dagenham on Monday and been over the moon with the two points.

"We have got three points and I think that's good, because we knew we had a tough run to start the season.

"So it is a disappointing result, but we had three great points on Saturday, and we have to take courage from that. We have to believe we can compete with everybody.

"We have competed with four full-time teams so far, and we have another three coming up and they are tough games, but we are fit and we are strong and we are not a bad side."

On target in the win over Dorking on Saturday were George Williams and Isiah Noel-Williams.