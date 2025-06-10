Ex-Luton Town, Hartlepool United and Yeovil Town midfielder and former Coventry City defender are among four more Hemel Hempstead arrivals

Jake Gray celebrates scoring for Yeovil Town in League Two. Photo: Getty Images.

​The signings have kept on coming for Hemel Hempstead Town this week as the new National League South season edges closer.

​Lee Allinson has been busy retaining and recruiting ever since the last campaign finished, with more new faces now in through the door well ahead of pre-season training.

Striker Millar Matthews-Lewis has signed a permanent deal having initially been on loan with the Tudors for the last three months of the season. He began his career with Luton Town and has also featured for Farnborough Town.

Allinson said: “I’m so pleased to get Mills back to the club. I was so impressed with him last season on loan and felt like we were only scratching the surface with his ability.”

Also joining is midfielder Jake Gray from fellow National League South side Hampton & Richmond.

Gray made over 100 EFL appearances for clubs including Yeovil Town, Hartlepool United and Luton Town, also spending time with Woking.

Allinson added: “Jake is a great signing for us. The minute him I knew we had to get him. He can do all sides of the game - a brilliant player who’s played the level and above for a long time.”

Defender Jordon Thompson is another new arrival, having joined from Weymouth.

Starting out in Coventry City’s first team, Thompson has since featured for clubs including for Gloucester City and Hereford before two years at Weymouth.

Allinson said: “Another real good one for us. Jordon is a very good player who knows the level very well and I’m really excited he chose to join us.”

Winger Oreofe Bello is another addition, having featured for clubs including Carshalton, Potters Bar, Dover Athletic and Wingate & Finchley, while midfielder Kyran Wiltshire has been confirmed as signing a new deal having featured extensively for the Tudors last season.