​Allinson relieved by Hemel Hempstead's late leveller

Millar Matthews-Lewis celebrates his goal. Photo: Nicola Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson declared himself happy with a point but not with his Hemel Hempstead Town side’s performance as they opened the National League South season last weekend.

​The Tudors drew 1-1 with Maidstone United but it took a 93rd minute equaliser from Millar Matthews-Lewis to earn a share of the spoils.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Allinson intimated that while conditions were a factor, he wasn’t pleased with how his side played.

He said: “I thought we were poor. The wind was horrendous – Maidstone have gone with the wind in the first-half and it was actually stronger than I thought it was.

"There wasn’t much football played. It was messy, it was ugly and I thought the goal we gave away was absolutely criminal.

"I’ve watched Ade Azeez get absolutely manhandled all over the park and the kid’s worked his absolute socks off, yet we then watched their centre-forward just run through us, no manhandling, no stopping or people wanting to get to the ball and unfortunately they score from it.

"But last season we struggled to be able to turn the game from the bench but this year we’ve had the chairman’s backing and this time the subs have changed the game.

"They gave us legs and energy and a bit of bravery on the ball and we equalised, but it wasn’t deserved in my opinion and Michael Johnson has kept us in the game with a brilliant performance. But when you’re chasing, they’re always going to get chances like that.

"I’m just so disappointed with the first-half but I have to take into account that Maidstone are full-time and were so well drilled, defended their box brilliantly and we just couldn’t get a foothold in the game. But overall I’m really happy with the point.”

Hemel are on the road for their next two games and both are in Berkshire, as Slough Town play host on Saturday before the Tudors then go to Maidenhead United next Tuesday night.