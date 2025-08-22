Eze is Arsenal's X-factor

Clinton Morrison

Arsenal are close to completing the £67.5m signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, and an Eagles legend believes the attacking midfielder will be the last piece of the puzzle for his new club.

The Gunners stepped in to hijack Eze’s move to Tottenham Hotspur following an injury to Kai Havertz who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

It is the transfer of the summer according to former Palace striker Clinton Morrison. “He's the X-factor they’ve been missing,” he said. “A lot of Arsenal fans have said they need a winger to compete with Martinelli. Personally, I think Eze is better than Martinelli—he’ll give you more goals and more assists.

“There are games, like the one I was at against Manchester United last weekend, where Arsenal needed someone to put their foot on the ball, drive them up the pitch, win free kicks—that’s exactly what Eze does. I think it’s a great move. Tottenham will be gutted to miss out, but he’s an Arsenal fan. He was even there as a kid.

“It’s good business all round—for Palace, for Eze, and for Arsenal. He’s 27, nearly 28, with two years left on his contract. It’s his one big move, and he’s joining his boyhood club to play Champions League football and challenge for major honours.”

Eze was due to play for Palace in Thursday night’s Conference League playoff first leg against Fredrikstad but was pulled out of the squad after reportedly suffering from illness.

The race is now on to complete a medical and all other formalities in time for Eze to feature in Arsenal’s squad to face Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Speaking to Freebets, Morrison added: “At Arsenal, he won’t have to win matches on his own anymore—they have Saka, Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Declan Rice. The pressure’s on Arteta now, with all this backing, to deliver. But from all sides — Palace, Eze, and Arsenal — it’s a great move. Arsenal are getting a gem. Humble, hardworking, doesn’t cause drama. Fair play to him.”