A life-changing knock at the door saw a former taxi driver scoop a dream home in Dorset and a luxury car—all for 99p

A former taxi driver has won a £725,000 house and a £69,000 car in a 99p prize draw.

William Tombe’s life changed forever when he opened his front door to find presenters from online competition firm BOTB standing outside — ready to hand him the keys to a brand-new Audi RS6 worth £69,000.

William, who had been unable to return to work as a cabbie after a serious car crash left him with a debilitating injury, was left stunned.

After quickly throwing on a T-shirt, he stepped outside and said: “I can’t believe this.”

BOTB presenter Christian Williams then led him to the car park to reveal the gleaming white Audi.

“Oh my god, I’m in a daze,” William said, before revealing he could no longer drive.

“I’m the luckiest person in the world to be here, but the only thing I’m moaning about is not being able to drive any more.”

But the surprises weren’t over. BOTB’s Katie Knight then broke the news that William had also won a £725,000 holiday home on a luxury private estate in Dorset.

The next morning, BOTB flew William from his flat in Glasgow to the other end of the country, Dorchester, to view his new four-bedroom property.

“This is marvellous,” he said, while being shown around the spacious open-plan living area, complete with £30,000 of high-end furniture included in the prize.

The house is located on the exclusive Silverlake Estate, which offers a host of top-tier amenities—from scenic lakes, walking and cycling trails, and tennis courts to the indulgent Hurricane Spa. William even has his own boat store.

He explained that he had only purchased a handful of 99p tickets, making his win all the more remarkable.

He now plans to give the Audi RS6 to his daughter and can choose whether to relocate to Dorset or rent the property out for around £2,500 a month.

The Dorchester house is one of dozens of life-changing prizes offered by BOTB, which gives away dream cars and homes on a weekly basis.

The current top prize is an £880,000 countryside home in Suffolk, with tickets still priced at just 99p.

