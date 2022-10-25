Sir Mike Penning and Councillor Andrew Williams at the Topping Out of Hightown Housing Association’s Heart of Maylands Phase 2 development.

Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning has praised the ‘excellent work’ done by Dacorum Borough Council’s planning and housing departments to find creative ways to solve the housing issue - as he reveals that it remains to be the biggest issue he faces.

The MP admitted that the dream of children growing up and staying in their hometown was becoming more and more difficult to achieve.

Sir Mike said: “When your children grow up and leave home it is natural to want your children to be able to live in a nice home in their hometown.

“Sadly, with pressures on land and homes in Hemel Hempstead being so highly sought after, that dream is becoming more and more difficult locally.”

In his monthly update to constituents, he mentioned the projects Dacorum’s housing department and local housing associations have completed to create council and affordable homes - including the recently completed development in Coniston Road in Kings Langley.

The MP said that one of the privileges of his job is being invited to events like the topping-out ceremony at Hightown Housing Association’s Heart of Maylands Phase 2 development.

The development is to provide 155 homes for affordable rent and shared ownership, as well as three commercial units, which Sir Mike says will bring much-needed homes and jobs to the town.

