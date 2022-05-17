Sir Mike Penning has revealed that he plans to retire from frontline politics at the next General Election.

Sir Mike said that he will continue to fight for his constituents and serve them until his last day as an MP.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I have come to one of the most difficult decisions of my life. After careful discussions with my wife Angie and daughters Adele and Abby, I have decided to retire from frontline politics at the next election.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Mike Penning thanked the people of Hemel Hempstead for their support.

The MP added: “There can be no greater honour than to be asked to serve your community and your country, but there comes a time when everybody needs to come to terms with the facts of life.”

Sir Mike has spoken to Boris Johnson and the local Conservative Party Chair and announced his decision to the Constituency Executive.

He said: “I will be 67 at the next election and whilst I have by no means reached my ‘sell by date’, I may be described as having reached my ‘best before date’ and it is now time to allow a new candidate to come forward.”

Sir Mike Penning thanked the people of Hemel Hempstead for their faith and support over the last 17 years, saying that it has been “humbling”.

“The trust that the local Conservative membership showed in me back in 2001 when they selected me as their candidate for the next election has been unwavering,” he said.