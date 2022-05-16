Cllr Richard Roberts has confirmed changes to his county council cabinet as two members leave.

Teresa Heritage and Stella Nash will leave their roles working in Hertfordshire County Council’s public, children’s services and adult social care this month.

Richard Roberts has confirmed changes to his county council cabinet.

The two county councillors were thanked by Mr Roberts in his open letter speaking about the changes.

He said: “As two executive members leave my cabinet this month, I offer them my heartfelt thanks.”

Cllr Tony Kingsbury will now lead Adult Care, Health & Wellbeing and Cllr Fiona Thompson will move to head the Children, Young People & Families services for the area.