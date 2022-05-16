Cllr Richard Roberts has confirmed changes to his county council cabinet as two members leave.
Teresa Heritage and Stella Nash will leave their roles working in Hertfordshire County Council’s public, children’s services and adult social care this month.
The two county councillors were thanked by Mr Roberts in his open letter speaking about the changes.
He said: “As two executive members leave my cabinet this month, I offer them my heartfelt thanks.”
Cllr Tony Kingsbury will now lead Adult Care, Health & Wellbeing and Cllr Fiona Thompson will move to head the Children, Young People & Families services for the area.
Mr Roberts added: “As I welcome in this revised cabinet, we collectively commit to being vocal advocates both for the estimated 1.2 million people who call Hertfordshire home, and for the incredible output of services across the council.”