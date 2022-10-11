Dacorum Borough Council’s new social housing development in Kings Langley is now open with 10 homes ready for residents to move in.

The mix of two and three-bedroom houses on Coniston Road back onto open fields and have solar panels, an electric vehicle charging point and private parking space.

The development was officially opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony in late September by Deputy Mayor Cllr Alan Johnson with residents and representatives from Dacorum Borough Council and Bugler Developments in attendance.

Cllr Margaret Griffiths, portfolio holder for housing services at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “These new homes are a fantastic example of how we continue to build for the future as this new development will provide many families with a safe and secure homes.”

She added: “The energy efficiency measures that have been included will also help keep bills down to support tenants with the increased cost of living.”

The houses are first new council homes to be built in Kings Langley since the early 1980s.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Alan Johnson cuts ribbon at Coniston Road

Cllr Alan Anderson said that Dacorum Borough Council will continue to build new homes to support those in housing need. He says that the authority has plans in place to deliver 350 new homes between 2020 and 2025.