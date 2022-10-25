Pictured: Home of Dacorum Borough Council

Data from a new study has revealed that Dacorum Borough Council was the most improved council in the county, with a 36.26 per cent decrease in complaints.

Website claims.co.uk examined the figures from 2017 to 2019 and from 2020 to 2022 and found that there were 2.2 complaints fewer per 10,000 residents over the years.

A spokesperson for the borough council said: “It is encouraging to see that the number of complaints has reduced so significantly.”

“We are committed to improving this further by delivering the best service we can to our residents and working closely with them when a complaint does arise.”

Meanwhile, Hertfordshire County Council also saw a decrease in complaints of 12 per cent