Sammy Barry-Mears for Hemel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sammy Barry-Mears will again fight for Hemel Hempstead at General Election as the Liberal Democrat candidate.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Sammy will be campaigning for action to tackle the cost of living crisis, the NHS crisis and the sewage scandal. Hemel Hempstead must have an MP to protect the River Gade and Grand Union Canal, improve access to GPs and ensure that every child can live their best life in the town they call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammy Barry-Mears is the borough councillor for Highfield, initially gaining the seat from Labour in 2019, and retaining her seat in May 2023 with an increased vote share.

Sammy Barry-Mears

In the 2019 General Election, Sammy Barry-Mears had the largest increase in vote share of any Hemel Hempstead constituency candidate, proving her appeal and effectiveness as a candidate.

In 2021 County elections, only the Lib Dems made gains in Dacorum, including the Hemel Town Division; in 2023, the Lib Dems took control of Dacorum Borough Council, making gains from Conservatives in Leverstock Green, Apsley and, again Hemel Town.

In May this year, the Liberal Democrats came 2nd in the Police and Crime Commissioner Elections in Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This track record proves that Sammy and the Liberal Democrats are the challengers in Hemel Hempstead.

The Liberal Democrats are on the up after beating the Conservatives in four stunning parliamentary by-election victories since the last General Election.

Responding to Rishi Sunak calling a General Election, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Hemel Hempstead, Sammy said:

“For years, Hemel Hempstead has been ignored by the Conservative Government and taken for granted by its Conservative MP. They have failed us again and again - it's time for a change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our local health services are struggling, people’s mortgages and rent are too high, and our rivers are being polluted with sewage. The Conservative government is too busy fighting among themselves instead of helping us.