Childcare heads up as Shadow Education Secretary attends Hemel Labour campaign launch

Arriving in the Old Town for David Taylor’s campaign launch to be the next Hemel Hempstead MP, Bridget Phillipson, Shadow Education Secretary, gave David’s supporters a sneak preview of Labour’s childcare plans which were announced to the nation the following day.

Local supporters were out in force on Saturday 8th June to celebrate the official launch of David Taylor’s General Election campaign.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church on the High Street with Shadow Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, David was greeted by activists of all ages before outlining his mission for Hemel Hempstead.

Bridget then gave supporters an early heads up about what would be in Labour’s national childcare announcement due to be made the next morning. She told activists to expect high quality childcare to be made available to parents in Hemel by using spare capacity within primary schools, which has grown in some, but not all, schools due to falling birth rates. The plan will provide 3,000 more on-site nurseries across the country as part of a drive to deliver high and rising standards in early years.

"Childcare is a critical part of our infrastructure. It’s vital for children’s opportunities, and essential for a stable economy” she told the meeting, adding that “after 14 years of Conservative government, too many children are starting school already behind, and too many parents are being held back from fulfilling their career ambitions.”