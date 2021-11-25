Specsavers Hemel Hempstead support the Royal British Legion’s Centenary Poppy Appeal

Specsavers in Hemel Hempstead has been supporting the Royal British Legion' s Poppy Appeal in its Centenary year.

Established on May, 15 1921, four organisations of ex-servicemen joined forces following the First World War.

Set up to honour, support and remember those servicemen and women who had lost their lives or incurred severely debilitating injuries, the charity provided support to the Armed Forces community and their families, this is still the case today.

L to R: Alex Montgomery (optical advisor), Selina Holmes (optometrist), Louise England (general manager_, Fazila Atique (dispensing optician) and Vladimir Bursuc (optical apprentice)

As a mark of respect each year, Remembrance Sunday is observed across the UK and Commonwealth nations, this year it was held on Sunday, November 14, and it marks the day the Armistice Treaty was signed between the Allies and Germany.

Across the UK over 40,000 volunteers distribute some 40 million poppies, with the funds raised being used to support those Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families.

During the few weeks of fundraising in store, 87-year-old Gordon Bayes, who was having his regular sight test, spoke to Priti Amrania, store PR ambassador and dispenser about the Poppy Appeal Centenary year.

Mr Bayes mentioned that he had completed his national service at 18, when he was called up, joining the British Army and being part of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps.

He also mentioned that his father had taken part in the First World War and survived.

Ms Amrania said: ‘We believe that it is important to support the Royal British Legion, and the amazing work they do to support the Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families It was also very interesting to hear first-hand from Mr Bayes about his memories of the Second World War, as he was a young child.

"It obviously had an impact on him."

Louise England, Specsavers Hemel Hempstead general manager said: "The inspiring work that the Royal British Legion does to support Veterans young and old and the role the charity plays in uniting the nation to honour all those who have served and sacrificed, is a very worthy cause.

"We are proud to be supporting them, particularly during the RBL’s Centenary year.’

Gerry McConnell, community fundraiser for Hertfordshire, said: "We are grateful to the staff and customers of Specsavers Hemel Hempstead for their continued dedication to our annual Poppy Appeal, as we continue our vital work in supporting the armed forces community because this year every poppy counts.

"The RBL was formed in the aftermath of the First World War to fight for the rights of those who had given so much and come back to so little.