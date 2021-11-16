In pictures: Dacorum commemorates Remembrance Sunday

Hundreds of people across Dacorum came together on Remembrance Sunday to honour those who have served in the armed forces and made the ultimate sacrifice in conflict.

This year's event commemorated 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

In Dacorum, there were Remembrance services in Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted on Sunday, November 14.

In Hemel Hempstead, there was a parade, organised by The Royal British Legion and RAF Halton, which ended at the War Memorial, in Boxmoor, where wreaths were laid followed by a service at St. John’s Church.

Sue Rose, from the Hemel Hempstead Royal British Legion, said: "We had big crowds, it was really good, and there was a big crowd at the War Memorial. It was very well attended.

"We are really grateful to everyone that came down to the War Memorial and service, and for all the support and donations."

The MP for Hemel Hempstead, Sir Mike Penning, attended the service, he said: "We had a lovely parade in Hemel Hempstead.

"I was massively proud of my town, we were unable to mark Remembrance Day last year, so it was really special this year.

"The turn out was phenomenal, I was very proud."

Students and staff at Kings Langley School planted thousands of acrylic poppies outside the school entrance to commemorate Remembrance Day.

The Design and Technology (DT) department at Kings Langley Secondary school made thousands of acrylic poppies in four colours - red, purple, black and white - for students and staff to plant outside the main school entrance as a mark of remembrance.

In Berkhamsted, there was the annual parade to St Peter's Church, followed by a short ceremony at St Peter's War Memorial, which included prayers, a two minute's silence and wreath laying.

Rosemary Lewis, Organiser of Poppy Appeal for Berkhamsted, said: "The people of the town have not only been very generous throughout the Poppy Appeal, but they also came out in their droves to watch the parade.

"I would like to thank all my Poppy Collectors, and especially a lovely young man called Oliver he is only eight-years-old and he wrote to the Legion to ask if he could help and his request was forwarded to me.

"He managed to fill three boxes doing house to house collections on his road, outside the Church on Sundays after the service and outside his school.

"He also persuaded the owner of the Clocktower (formerly Mario's) Ice Cream parlour to make and sell an Armistice Ice Cream for which they would donate 55p for every one sold to the Poppy Appeal."

In Tring, the Tring Team Parish organised an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial on Remembrance Day (November 11) and on Sunday they had a Remembrance service outside the War Memorial, which included hymn singing, bible reading, prayers and wreath laying.

