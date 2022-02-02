Primary school in Hemel Hempstead set to play in Schools Football Week

A primary school in Hemel Hempstead will be taking part in Schools Football Week, starting on Monday, February 7.

Pupils from Lime Walk Primary will take part in the sporting event organised by the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA).

More than 120,000 pupils across the country are expected to benefit from the School’s Football activity.

And with the Women’s EUROs taking place this year, more than 46,000 girls will take part in the activity - with Schools Football Week presenting the opportunity to highlight and celebrate the continued growth of girls’ football.

Schools Football Week is an initiative designed as an opportunity for schools, teams, associations, and clubs from across the country to embrace schools’ football and the wellbeing benefits it provides to pupils and players.

According to the ESFA, it celebrates the importance of schools’ football, competitive or otherwise, to pupils across England and provides teachers and coaches with tools and a motivation to further discuss the benefits of schools’ football within their educational environment.

This year’s tournament event is being organised in association with Haier.

In addition to championing girls’ football this season, Schools’ Football Week is also focussing on:

> Celebrating the ESFA’s first ever draws for National Schools’ Cup quarter and semi-final matches on Monday, February 7

> Celebrating and promoting the Deaf Schools’ Finals, which take place on Tuesday, February 8.

Mark Hignett, ESFA Chairman said “On behalf of the English Schools’ Football Association, I am delighted to welcome Haier on board for Schools’ Football Week.

"It is fantastic to see how this campaign has grown in popularity over the last few years and to now have the initiative backed by a worldwide brand is another positive step for our association.

"There is so much activity happening out there, be it within schools, districts, counties or internationally and with it comes a diverse range of opportunities for a diverse range of children.

"We want to highlight all of the wonderful work that goes on in England to nurture these young players and help them to continue on their journey with football, wherever it may take them.”

Antony Peart, director of brand and communications UK and ROI at Haier, said: “We are pleased to have partnered with the ESFA.

"Their initiative is fantastic, helping and encouraging children to peruse healthy lifestyles, play football and enjoy team morale.

"At Haier we understand that 2020/21 was a very difficult time for all, which is one of the many reasons why we really wanted to support and work in partnership with an association that can help bring sports and joy back into children's daily routine.”

Schools’ Football Week provides an opportunity to showcase the importance of schools’ football in England and February 2022 will provide the next instalment of this wonderful initiative.

The ESFA and Haier will work together to create fantastic Schools’ Football Week opportunities in 2022.

The Importance of Schools’ Football Week:

> To share the value and importance of Schools’ Football across England

> To highlight the mental and physical health benefits of Schools’ Football

> To celebrate the return of Schools’ Football

> To further the profile of the English Schools’ FA and the activity they provide as the Governing Body for Schools’ Football in England

> To elevate and promote participation numbers, particularly of girls within schools’ football