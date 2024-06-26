Herts firefighters take on 180-mile cycling challenge for charity
Over the course of around 20 hours, riders are set to rack up 180 miles as they visit the 29 Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stations that serve the county to raise funds to support the vital work that the charity does.
The Fire Fighters’ Charity exists to help all serving and retired members of the UK’s fire family to live healthier and happier lives – offering vital support to protect those people who protect us.
This year cyclists will also be supporting Fire Firefighter Liam Coffil, who sustained life changing injuries when he was knocked off his bike on the way to work at Garston Fire Station in August, 2023. As part of his rehabilitation, the Fire Fighters’ Charity will be there to help and support him along the way.
One of the cyclists and organisers Watch Commander Dwight Williams, said: “We take part in this ride every year to support charity, but this year’s event is particularly meaningful as we are taking part to support one of our own.”
Riders will make an early start on their ride at 5am, to ensure that they have time to complete their 180-mile journey to visit each station in one day. As part of their ride they’ll take short rest stops at stations in Hemel Hempstead, Garston, Borehamwood, Hertford, Bishops Stortford, Royston, Hitchen and Stevenage, before heading back to St Albans.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mark Barber, who is also taking part in the event, said: “I am proud of the Fire Service colleagues who are taking part in this event.
“On a daily basis Hertfordshire fire fighters are here to protect and save lives in the county, and their commitment to their voluntary work - raising money to support our colleague Liam and The Fire Fighters’ Charity - is testament to the dedication of the people who work for Herts Fire Service.”
