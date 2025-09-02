Hemel women help raise thousands for friend left unable to walk

A woman from Hemel Hempstead has helped raise thousands of pounds to fund her friend's treatment, which could change her life.

Zoe Godden met 23-year-old Angel Harrison while working for a mental health charity, and the pair quickly bonded.

In 2023, Angel, from Dunstable, was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) – a condition where people experience neurological symptoms like weakness, movement problems, seizures, or sensory issues.

But after a seizure, Angel was left unable to walk. After struggling with limited support from doctors, she discovered Apex Neuro in Macclesfield, but needed funds to get treatment.

That’s where Zoe came in.

The mum-of-two said: “Before Angel, I had never heard of FND… and then the more I researched, I realised it’s actually not that rare.

“Can you imagine waking up one morning and not being able to use your legs?

“We take for granted things like walking and talking… that’s why we did something a little bit crazy – with our legs.”

What had started out as a late-night idea from Zoe wracking her brain about ways to support her friend soon turned into an organised walk, with Zoe’s sister, Lisa, agreeing to walk from Hemel Hempstead to Manchester to raise money for Angel.

The women started their trek from the town and had a few (unintentional) detours along the way – going the wrong way on the canal and having to double back.

While they walked along towpaths and main roads, Zoe talked to strangers and told them about Angel and FND while holding her trusty donation bucket.

She said: “Every step of the way, I was just very, very thankful that I could even do that.

“We were speaking to so many people along the way, and the number of people that we spoke to that had never heard of FND that now know about it, that was amazing.”

As the pair approached Rugby, the pain started for Lisa, whose Achilles tendon had torn while walking. At around 70 miles in, they were forced to stop and rest under the doctor’s orders.

This left Zoe heartbroken and upset about not making it to the finish line in Manchester.

But the community rallied around her, and over 300 miles were walked by friends, family, and strangers – all to raise enough money for Angel.

The 36-year-old said: “Lisa and I are very stubborn and didn't want to give in, because of what the cause is, and because of the amount of awareness we're raising.

“I said to Angel that the only way that I'm coming home is if the community gets behind us. I put a video up, explained the situation, and asked for help.

“The number of people out walking for Angel is incredible.”

More than £6,000 has been donated to go towards Angel’s treatment at the Apex Neuro centre. In just three hours of rehabilitation there, Angel was able to stand up - something she hasn’t been able to do for months.

Angel said: “The funds are life-changing for me and for other FND sufferers.”

And she gave this message to her friend: “Zoe, I love you absolutely millions, and I’m so thankful.”

You can click here to donate to her fundraiser.