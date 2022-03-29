Award-winning Pope’s Yard in Apsley, has created the beer from a recipe given to it by CastleHill Brewery in Ukraine.

Co-founder of the microbrewery Barbara Leenen and her partner Geoff Latham visited a brewery in the western city of Lviv, CastleHill during a trip to the country in June 2019.

After their visit, Barbara and Geoff stayed in touch with CastleHill owner Andrew Didukh via social media and reached out to him when the conflict began.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbara and Geoff at CasteHill Brewery with Andrew in 2019.

They decided to collaborate with Andrew and were sent the recipe for a milk stout.

They said: “We saw all the terrible suffering and people fleeing leaving their homes, it’s just heartbreaking. Especially if you've been there and you've met these people, it just adds another dimension.”

Barbara and Geoff added: “We tried to recreate it as good as we could. It’s as close to the original Ukrainian be as you can get.”

Andrew Didukh at his brewery, CastleHill in Lviv, western Ukraine.

Other businesses have come together to help make the beer with bottles and labels donated by Barbara’s suppliers and a brewing company in Rickmansworth, Creative Juices, has given access to its tap room when the beer is ready.

Currently, Andrew is well and staying in Lviv, however Barbara says that he is taking it one day at a time.