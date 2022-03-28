Police release picture of men who may have vital information about a rape in Hemel Hempstead
A man has already been charged with rape and attempted rape
Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to following a sexual assault in Hemel Hempstead.
Officers were called at 2.25am on Saturday, February 26 to a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted in Hemel Hempstead High Street.
An arrest was made that night, and Nawaf Sharidah, 37, of Latchford Place, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with rape and attempted rape.
He is currently remanded in prison.
However, police are now hoping to trace the two men pictured, as they believe they may have vital information.
Detective Constable Claire Bowhill said: “Further enquiries are ongoing and the victim is receiving specialist support.
“As part of our enquiries we would like to speak to the two men pictured as we believe they were in the area and could have vital information which will assist our enquiries. If you recognise them or if you have any information, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at [email protected] quoting crime reference 41/15756/22.”
You can also report information online, via web chat or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.