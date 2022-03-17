Pupils at a Hemel Hempstead school and a local toyshop have been working together to send new toys to 1,000 Ukrainian orphans who have fled the war.

Pupils at Lockers Park School have been creating shoeboxes filled with gifts for children on the Ukrainian border, containing essentials such as gloves, torches and batteries as well as art supplies and chocolate.

Inspired by the pupils’ campaign, Gary Grant, founder of The Entertainer Toy Shop, generously offered to boost the donations with brand new toys for children aged from six months to 18 years.

Lockers Park pupil with toys in The Entertainer

Lockers Park pupils visited The Entertainer in Hemel Hempstead to choose the toys themselves.

The toys and shoebox gifts will be delivered to the Polsat Foundation, a charity that is supporting Ukrainian orphans who have fled to Poland.

Headteacher Gavin Taylor said: “Our pupils are determined to help the children affected by the war, and it’s wonderful that The Entertainer Toy Shop has generously contributed to their efforts with so many new toys.

"The gift of play in the midst of a conflict can really make a positive difference to children, and we are thankful to our pupils, The Entertainer and our partners in delivering the toys, that we can come together as a community to help children whose lives have been turned upside down.”

Lockers Park pupil with their toys outside The Entertainer

Gary Grant said: “The pupils of Lockers Park and many other people up and down the country have demonstrated their generosity and concern by proactively helping Ukrainians in many ways.

"In desperate situations, small gestures can count for a lot, and I’m pleased the team at The Entertainer can support their efforts.”

Lockers Park pupils choosing toys in The Entertainer