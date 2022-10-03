Free tickets to Masked Singer filming in Bovingdon - with I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! special
The tickets and parking are free and is for ages eight upwards.
The Masked Singer is coming back to Bovingdon Studios this month, with some dates scheduled for the half-term school holidays.
The ITV show, hosted by Joel Dommett, will see Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathon Ross judge celebrity singers as they go head-to-head in full costume disguise.
The hit show has seen the likes of Joss Stone as Sausage, Mel B as Seahorse, Charlotte Church as Mushroom and Sir Lenny Henry as Blob.
Fans of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! can see the Masked Singer special on October 26.
Children aged eight and above can come along but must be with an adult.
Attendees are asked to show proof of full vaccination or negative lateral flow test result with the test taken within 24 hours of the recording.
Those without proof will not be able to watch the filming at the studios.
Here are the full dates:
Monday October 17 - doors open at 4:00pm
Tuesday October 18- doors open at 4:00pm
Thursday October 20- doors open at 4:00pm
Friday October 21 - doors open at 4:30pm
Sunday October 23- doors open at 2:30pm
Wednesday October 26- doors open at 1:00pm (I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! special)
Thursday October 27- doors open at 12:30pm
Dacorum residents were invited to The Masked Singer spin-off show earlier this year and Lost Lost In TV hopes to see people there again later this month.
Tickets and covid information can be found here.