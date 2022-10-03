The Masked Singer is coming back to Bovingdon Studios this month, with some dates scheduled for the half-term school holidays.

The ITV show, hosted by Joel Dommett, will see Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathon Ross judge celebrity singers as they go head-to-head in full costume disguise.

The hit show has seen the likes of Joss Stone as Sausage, Mel B as Seahorse, Charlotte Church as Mushroom and Sir Lenny Henry as Blob.

From left: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross

Advertisement

Fans of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! can see the Masked Singer special on October 26.

Children aged eight and above can come along but must be with an adult.

Attendees are asked to show proof of full vaccination or negative lateral flow test result with the test taken within 24 hours of the recording.

Advertisement

Those without proof will not be able to watch the filming at the studios.

Here are the full dates:

Monday October 17 - doors open at 4:00pm

Tuesday October 18- doors open at 4:00pm

Advertisement

Thursday October 20- doors open at 4:00pm

Friday October 21 - doors open at 4:30pm

Sunday October 23- doors open at 2:30pm

Wednesday October 26- doors open at 1:00pm (I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! special)

Advertisement

Thursday October 27- doors open at 12:30pm

Dacorum residents were invited to The Masked Singer spin-off show earlier this year and Lost Lost In TV hopes to see people there again later this month.