A new series of The Masked Dancer is filming in Bovingdon with families encouraged to be in the audience of the show.

The show, which is the dance version of ITV’s The Masked Singer, will be hosted by Joel Dommett and will have Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, and Peter Crouch as judges.

Audience company, Lost In TV is offering free tickets for families in Dacorum to be part of the action at Bovingdon Airfield on May 16 and 19 and June 3 and 13.

Children aged eight and above can come along but must be with an adult.

In September 2021, local families were in the audience of The Masked Singer and Lost In TV hopes to see people there again in May and June.

Previous masked dancers include Craig Revel Horwood as Knickerbocker Glory, Zoe Ball as Llama and Bonnie Langford as Squirrel.