Disabled children and their families in Hertfordshire are in need of support from people who can give their time to provide short breaks and fun activities.

Hertfordshire County Council is keen to recruit shared carers in Dacorum in the hope of giving much-needed breaks to families who have children with learning or physical disabilities.

Steph, from Hemel Hempstead, has been a shared carer for four years and cares for two families. She explained: “Being a shared carer is all about giving up a little bit of time to support families.”

Pictured: Hemel Hempstead shared carer Steph

She explained that she cares for the children in her own home and they enjoy baking, creating art going to the park and playing.

Steph, who cares for a total of four children, also takes them on trips to swimming pools and trampoline parks.

Steph said: “The best thing about being a shared carer is meeting new people and knowing that I’m making a difference in other people’s lives, not only just the children but the parents or the guardians of the children, and also to me and my family as well.”

The carers asked to regularly give some time each year to provide fun activities or a short break to these children.

Currently, there are around 70 disabled children who are benefiting from shared care but the council say there are many more who could be helped.

Shared Carers can choose how many hours of care they provide care, for which they are paid allowances to cover expenses.

There are also people needed to look after a child overnight or for a weekend.

Councillor Fiona Thomson, cabinet member for children, young people and families at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “It really is a hugely valued role and highly fulfilling. You would be providing much-needed respite to both the child and the family.”

The council has explained that shared care can be flexible and applicants will have a package worked out to suit them.