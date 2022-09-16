Hertfordshire county councillors pay tribute to the Queen at extraordinary meeting

Hertfordshire County Council held the meeting to remember Queen Elizabeth II yesterday (September 16) at county hall in Hertford.

The chairman, leader and county councillors shared their memories of the Queen and their personal stories of meeting her.

They went on to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s lifetime of service given to the nation on behalf of their constituents.

Pictured: Councillors pay their respects.

Cllr Richard Roberts, leader of Hertfordshire County Council, said that last Thursday was a real shock.”

He explained: “I was far more emotional at the Queen’s passing than I had imagined and felt that a part of our national fabric had been torn away, diminishing our nation and our country.”

Cllr Roberts added: “It was, and will be remembered as a sad day and we won’t forget where we were or what we were doing.”