Woman robbed at 'knifepoint' in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed at ‘knifepoint’ in Hemel Hempstead.

The victim was walking on Queensway in Hemel Hempstead on September 19 when she was approached by an unknown man at around 9am

The robber, who allegedly had a knife, stole her purse from her hand and ran off in the direction of Redbourne Road.

The victim was unharmed during the incident

The offender was described as being a white man around 5ft 7ins, and was wearing a grey hoodie with dark jeans and white trainers.

Detective Constable Natasha Gibbings said: “Understandably, this incident left the victim incredibly shaken up. This happened in broad daylight, and at a time when that road would likely have been fairly busy, so we believe several people may have witnessed this taking place.”

DC Gibbings has asked anyone who may have seen a man matching the description behaving suspiciously or were in the area at the time to get in touch.

She said: “Alternatively, if you were driving in the vicinity of Queensway around the time specified and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, I would ask you to please review the footage as you may have captured vital evidence.”