Puppy carer volunteers in Dacorum are needed to help Hearing Dogs for Deaf People after it saw a surge in demand for its services.

Deaf charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, urgently needs volunteers in Hertfordshire to raise and train puppies for people with hearing loss.

The charity has seen a 30 per cent increase in demand for its services and needs residents to look after and introduce the dogs to new experiences to make the great dogs help deaf people live their lives fully.

These are just some of the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People's puppies ready to be trained

Head of volunteering at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People Victoria Leedham, said that is a fantastic opportunity to experience the joys of having a dog, without all the associated financial commitments.

Victoria explained: “You’ll meet like-minded people, make new friends and receive lots of support from us every step of the way.”

The role of a volunteer puppy trainer is to give an excellent level of care and training for one of the charity’s puppies by taking them to supermarkets, restaurants, shops, and public transport.

This training will give the animals the confidence to accompany a deaf person everywhere they go as an accredited assistance dog.

Pictured: Labrador puppy Orla

Volunteer puppy trainers will attend weekly classes and learn all the necessary skills to ensure their puppy becomes a well-behaved dog before the next stage of their training where they learn how to alert deaf people to sounds.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People funds and supports the project with each volunteer being assigned a local instructor who will provide full guidance along the way.

The charity will cover all expenses for the puppy’s training, including food, insurance, and veterinary costs.

Who can be a volunteer puppy trainer?

The role is for a dog lover in Hertfordshire who lives in a home with a secure garden, and plenty of time to spare every day.

Access to a computer and video calling facilities will be needed for online dog training classes.

Applications from those who work full time, even working from home, will not be considered.