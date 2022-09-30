Tring is set to host an Apple Fayre this autumn with scores of events planned for everyone.

Events will be running through October and beyond - with just some of the highlights set to include a Halloween event and the chance to have your own apples turned in to delicious juice.

There will also be a fundraising ceilidh in support of DENS plus an apple bake-off and farmers' market.

But here’s what’s going on in the coming week:

From Saturday (October 1) until October 22, Tring High Street will feature an Appleachian trail with myths and facts about the fruit dotted around the area.

The map can be found here.

On Sunday (October 2), Apple Day will be held at Tring's historic WWI smallholding orchard, Jeacock’s Orchard.

This free event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, will have produce stores, apple pressing, fruit tree sales, wildlife displays and craft stalls.

These stalls feature spinning, weaving, and wood turning, so head down for a day of arty fun.

Do you have any rogue apples lying in your garden? Those with unknown apples can have them identified by expert Anna Baldwin.

There will also be live plays and puppet shows as well as games and maypole dancing.

More information about the full schedule of events can be found here.

From Monday, October 3 to October 10 there will be a photographic display at Tring Library, celebrating the town’s Bee Friendly award.

On Wednesday, October 5 – and again on October 12 – there’s a free event for toddlers at the High Street Baptist Church.

It runs from 9.30am to 11.30am, and features indoor fun for toddlers with toys, activities and lots of apple-themed crafts! There will also be local apple juice for sale.

There’s no need to book – just come along and enjoy.

On Friday, October 7 and 14 you can head down to Ashridge Woods for Oct Books in the Woods - Apples at Ashridge.

The event, which starts at 10.30am, is suitable for children aged up to five along with their parents or carers.

It costs £3 and will feature an outdoor playgroup with stories, nature and play.