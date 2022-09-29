Britvic's Hemel headquarters helps Ukrainian refugees into work with laptops and CV advice
Nearly 50 Ukrainians attended the event hosted at Britvic's head office on Breakspear Way in Hemel Hempstead
Soft drink business Britvic gave Ukrainian refugees help in finding work at a career fair at its Hemel Hempstead headquarters.
Almost 50 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country attended the fair and were given refurbished laptops to aid their job search in the UK.
The event, supported by the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce, saw the men and women given advice on interviews and CVs.
Chief information and transformation officer at Britvic, Sudeep Shetty said: “We’ve seen the devastating impact the Russian invasion has had on Ukrainian citizens forced to leave their homes – and the difficulty in finding a job as a result.”
She said it was fantastic to welcome the refugees to its head office.
Briege Leahy, chief executive officer at the Chamber, said: “So many people have had to leave behind their family and friends, their homes and jobs, to escape the shocking Russian attacks.
“They deserve all our help to be able to find work to have some normality in their lives. We were delighted to support this initiative by one of our patrons.”
Volunteers explained the best places to find the latest job vacancies and Chamber representatives shared opportunities in the area.
Briege added: “It was wonderful to see one of the Chamber’s patrons leading the way with this pioneering community event and I hope those who attended will have found it useful and will be able to find jobs.”