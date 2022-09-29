Soft drink business Britvic gave Ukrainian refugees help in finding work at a career fair at its Hemel Hempstead headquarters.

Almost 50 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country attended the fair and were given refurbished laptops to aid their job search in the UK.

The event, supported by the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce, saw the men and women given advice on interviews and CVs.

Volunteers at Britvic's head office in Hemel Hempstead at the Ukrainian refugee careers fair

Chief information and transformation officer at Britvic, Sudeep Shetty said: “We’ve seen the devastating impact the Russian invasion has had on Ukrainian citizens forced to leave their homes – and the difficulty in finding a job as a result.”

She said it was fantastic to welcome the refugees to its head office.

Briege Leahy, chief executive officer at the Chamber, said: “So many people have had to leave behind their family and friends, their homes and jobs, to escape the shocking Russian attacks.

“They deserve all our help to be able to find work to have some normality in their lives. We were delighted to support this initiative by one of our patrons.”

Volunteers explained the best places to find the latest job vacancies and Chamber representatives shared opportunities in the area.