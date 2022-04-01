Pictures of the first donation drop to Zaporizhia, Ukraine.

Lana Levchenko-Petrovska, who is from Zaporizhia, Ukraine, posted on Facebook asking for people to bring items such as personal hygiene products, blankets and food to the club on Station Road.

Lana said: “They don't need clothes. Imagine refugees in shelters or schools, they’re somewhere in corridors just in sleeping bags. What they need the most are food and medicine.”

She added: “We don't want to waste our space in a van with clothes. We would rather put nappies in.”

Lana with the van filled with donations before they were sent to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-born bookkeeper has had regular contact with charities and her family in Zaporizhia who have explained the desperate situation: “There is a mother who doesn't have milk. They don't have baby formula because supermarkets are empty. So it's just a disaster.”

Following the success of a similar donation station set up at Kings Langley Football Club, Lana and her fellow volunteer Nic Leon arranged a second location.

Currently, there are three vans ready and waiting to be filled with donations at Hemel Hempstead Cricket Club with only enough items to fill one so far.

Box filled with baby food and nappies for families in Ukraine.

All donations received at the cricket club will be sent to Lana’s home town.

Zaporizhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, is struggling as it takes in refugees coming from the already bombarded city of Mariupol. Lana said: “They don't have jobs. They have nothing at all. They don't have an income.”

The boxed items will be driven to the Polish border then transported by train for the final part of the journey through Ukraine.

As well as tinned food and essentials, Lana is asking for monetary aid to cover the cost of transport and fuel: “The Eurotunnel cost about £350 per one van plus fuel and accommodation for one night at least.”

Lana has asked for any donations to be boxed with a list of the enclosed items.