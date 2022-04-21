Jack Boreham from Hemel Hempstead returned home last week, taking four refugees to Birmingham, after spending just under a month in Ukraine helping people as the war continues.

The 30-year-old was inspired to go over to Ukraine to aid those living amid the conflict after seeing the devastating scenes on the news.

He said: “People don’t realise it's real, you know. When you're actually there with them, it's unimaginable.”

Jack and his family after reuniting this week.

With support from his wife Kirsty, Jack, who owns a local removal company, travelled in his car to Ukraine.

“I decided to go out there. I was meant to be out there for a week but got a bit wrapped up in it and ended up being out there for just under a month,” he said.

Jack added: “Hearing the stories from the people I picked up was heartbreaking. Genuinely heartbreaking. I've never cried so much.”

Since returning home, Jack hasn’t stopped his efforts for Ukraine, having helped arrange flights and drive people from airports to host families across England.

Jack with a Ukrainian family.

He said: “We’ve funded drivers going over with their fuel, or hire cars and minibuses.”

Despite only returning home last week, he plans to go over again at the start of May to continue to help and is asking other local people to do the same.

Jack explained: “The aid and funding is important, but if anybody wanted to be a bit more hands and I can definitely help them with that because a lot of people don't know where to start.”

Last night (April 20) Jack picked a Ukrainian family up from Luton Airport and dropped them off in Southampton. Another family is due to be flown over to the UK in the next few weeks.

His fundraising page raised over £3,800 to cover hotel and transport costs for himself and refugees he transported to 13 countries and used his own money in some cases.