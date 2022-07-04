To celebrate Plastic Free July, a brewery in Tring its giving away free beer with each purchase of a one or two litre reusable container from its shop this month.
Tring Brewery is running the giveaway as part of an annual global ecological movement that bring innovative solutions to replacing plastic in daily life.
The brewery, which was named Dacorum Borough Council’s ‘Environment Heroes’ in 2019, is thanking customers for joining in with Plastic Free July by giving one or two litres of beer, completely free-of-charge, to match the size of their new reusable ‘growler’.
Growlers are refillable beer containers, most commonly available in litre-sized glass or stainless-steel jugs, used for the storage of fresh draught beer.
The stainless-steel containers keep beer cool and fresh and has an almost endless lifecycle, unlike single-use plastics.
Jared Ward, PR and marketing at Tring Brewery said he was thrilled to reward people for helping the plastic. He said: “Growlers are the perfect eco-conscious accessory, carrying fresh ale direct from local brewers, pouring cool and crisp with zero plastic involved.”
Jared added: “By adopting reusable packaging in our everyday lives, consumers can greatly affect the way food and drink gives back to the earth it came from. Fresh from source with zero waste, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
The deal at Tring Brewery on Dunsley Farm ends on July 31 with free refills only redeemable in-store and only at point of purchase.