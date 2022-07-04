Passengers travelling with London Northwestern Railway (LNR) can now collect their shopping as they travel after Amazon Hub Lockers were installed across the network.

Online shoppers can order their purchases to be delivered to a locker instead of going to a home or business address.

There are now lockers at Apsley, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley stations.

Fourteen stations across the LNR network have had lockers installed.

People can collect their items at their convenience as Amazon sends emails with a unique pick-up code, informing the buyer of the address and opening times.

Robert Goode, head of property for LNR, said: “This innovative project will make life easier for our customers and allow them to pick up shopping at their convenience as they travel around the rail network.”