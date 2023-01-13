A motorcycle group from Dacorum has been recognised by West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust for its ongoing charity work.

Since 2019, Dacorum Motorcycle Riders (DMR) has given gifts to patients and staff working at Watford Hospital at Christmas and Easter, as part of community rides around the borough. Now, Raise, the charity for the Trust has given DMR a certificate for its charitable efforts, most recently for their work giving presents to people at the Watford General Hospital over Christmas.

Organisers Gavin King and Jon Andrews were presented with the certificate by Raise’s fundraising officer Emily Theobald yesterday (January 12). Jon said: “To be honest, I was a bit choked up with happiness. It’s nice to get recognised for our charity work which we started in 2019. Gavin was chuffed as he and I do the planning side of things that people don't see.”