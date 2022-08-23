Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An former racer has been treated to a motorbike ride from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders (DMR) after a manager at his care home asked for help on Facebook to grant his wish.

Harry Spinks, 94, was surprised by DMR on Saturday (August 20) who met with him to discuss all things biking.

The biker group started their journey to see him at Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead.

Harry sta on the bay of the trike.

Driving up the A41, DMR stopped to pick up more people on their way to Harry, who was waiting and waving on his balcony as the riders arrived at the care home.

Harry, who formerly was a bike racer and mechanic, made it down to the front of Ashlyns Care Home where he was greeted by more than 40 bikes.

Jon Andrews, organiser and member of DMR was part of the convoy which turned up to put a smile on the faces of Harry, his family and the care home staff.

Harry with a picture of him in his racing days.

Jon added: “We wanted to do this because he's a fellow biker and it is just something nice to do. We want to put out there that not all bikers are bad.”

He added: “I'm so proud of my DMR family and especially Gavin King, who is my rock, and Joseph. They are so special to us.”

For a special surprise for Harry, a member of DMR bought his trike to the event for Harry to sit on and enjoy a trip around Ashlyns’ roundabout.

Kelly Huxtable, who is the care manager of Ashlyns residential home, posted the appeal for help to grant Harry’s wish.

Bikes ready to meet Harry outside Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead town centre.

She said: “It was an absolutely wonderful feeling just to be able to help him. It was absolutely mad. I got upset and it was really emotional day.”

Kelly added: “It was amazing. Just to see how they reacted to somebody so poorly, the atmosphere was brilliant. The guys were fantastic.”