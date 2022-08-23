Two arrested on suspicion of blackmail as police investigate ‘unexpected’ death of Hemel man

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two arrests have been made as Hertfordshire Police continue to investigate an ‘unexpected’ death of a man in Hemel Hempstead.

The body of a man in his 40s was found in a car in Bohemia on August 14.

A statement from the police said: “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of blackmail in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”