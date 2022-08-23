Two arrested on suspicion of blackmail as police investigate ‘unexpected’ death of Hemel man
The body of a man in his 40s was found in a car earlier this month
Two arrests have been made as Hertfordshire Police continue to investigate an ‘unexpected’ death of a man in Hemel Hempstead.
The body of a man in his 40s was found in a car in Bohemia on August 14.
A statement from the police said: “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of blackmail in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”
The ambulance service discovered the man, who was found in a parked car.