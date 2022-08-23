News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two arrested on suspicion of blackmail as police investigate ‘unexpected’ death of Hemel man

The body of a man in his 40s was found in a car earlier this month

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:51 am
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 11:14 am

Two arrests have been made as Hertfordshire Police continue to investigate an ‘unexpected’ death of a man in Hemel Hempstead.

The body of a man in his 40s was found in a car in Bohemia on August 14.

Read More

Read More
Body of a man in his 40s found in a car in Hemel Hempstead
The man was found on Sunday August 14.

Most Popular

A statement from the police said: “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of blackmail in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

The ambulance service discovered the man, who was found in a parked car.