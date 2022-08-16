News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out

Body of a man in his 40s found in a car in Hemel Hempstead

Detectives are still investigating

By Laura Hutchinson
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:19 pm
The entrance to Bohemia and inset, emergency services at the scene
The entrance to Bohemia and inset, emergency services at the scene

Detectives are continuing to investigate an unexplained death in Hemel Hempstead after a body was found in a car.

Police were called to Bohemia, near Queensway, in Hemel at 4.18pm on Sunday, August 14 by the ambulance service after the man was found in a parked car.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police described the death as ‘unexpected’ and said investigations are ongoing.

An eyewitness told the Hemel Gazette there were several police cars and two fire engines on the scene, with screnes and a police cordon erected.

Most Popular

> This is a developing news story and we will bring you updates as we have them.

Hemel HempsteadPolice