Body of a man in his 40s found in a car in Hemel Hempstead
Detectives are still investigating
Detectives are continuing to investigate an unexplained death in Hemel Hempstead after a body was found in a car.
Police were called to Bohemia, near Queensway, in Hemel at 4.18pm on Sunday, August 14 by the ambulance service after the man was found in a parked car.
A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police described the death as ‘unexpected’ and said investigations are ongoing.
An eyewitness told the Hemel Gazette there were several police cars and two fire engines on the scene, with screnes and a police cordon erected.
> This is a developing news story and we will bring you updates as we have them.