Dacorum motorcyclists plan ride out to Harry Dunn court case in support of family of teen who died in collision which made news worldwide

Members of Dacorum Motorcycle Riders are planning to ride to Westminster Magistrates' Court this month to support the family of Harry Dunn.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after a car hit his motorbike near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

Anne Sacoolas is due to face criminal proceedings in the UK after being charged with causing Harry Dunn's death by dangerous driving.

The 44-year-old US citizen, the wife of a US diplomat, is accused of killing the teenager in a road crash outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August 2019.

The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 18.

Members of Dacorum Motorcycle Riders will be travelling down to the courts to show their support for Harry's family.

Jon Andrews, from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders, said: "We are planning a ride out to the courts to show support for the family.

"Harry was a biker and I know the family and I know how close they are to the biking world.

"We have done some ride-outs for Harry in the past.

"There is a big biking community and we are behind the family.

"We are hoping there will be a big turn out of support at court to show support for the family.

"Another friend, Steve, is organising a ride from Oxford and we will meet them on the way to London.

"We are planning on starting at McDonald's, Maylands Avenue, at 10am and then heading to South Mimms services and plan to leave there around 1pm.

"If anyone wants to join us contact the Dacorum Motorcycle Riders Facebook page.

"We want to support the family, they have been through something that is heartbreaking.