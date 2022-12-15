For a third year, Dacorum Motorcycle Riders (DMR) are taking gifts to patients staying in hospital over Christmas.

The group, joined by Chiltern Hot Rods, will take a convoy to Watford Hospital and spread festive cheer on December 17.

One of DMR’s organisers Jon Andrews said: “I just feel sorry for the kids in hospital over Christmas. While everyone's out, partying and with their families, kids and adults and even staff, they’re in hospital. So we deliver gifts to them and try to cheer them up.”

Pictured: Jon Andrews and Gavin King

Dacorum residents are asked to drop off any gift donations to Hemel’s Monks Inn before noon on Saturday.

The community is asked to donate any gifts, apart from cuddly toys. Jon explained: “Toys, games, books, and toiletries are a must. Baby stuff too.”

