Dacorum Motorcycle Riders brave the snow to deliver presents to Watford Hospital

Harry Dunn’s mum, Charlotte Charles, donated gift cards to the hospital

By Olivia Preston
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 2:20pm
A group of bikers from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders (DMR) took to the streets of Hemel Hempstead on their way to drop off gifts for those at Watford Hospital on Saturday (December 17).

DMR were met by Chiltern Hot Rod’s Kevin Catling who drove his 1950’s Ford in the convoy. The group started at Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead and drove to Bricket Wood Social Club in St Albans to collect more donated presents, before arriving at the hospital.

Among the gifts given were Amazon gift cards donated by Charlotte Charles, the mum of Harry Dunn.

DMR organiser Jon Andrews said: “It went absolutely brilliantly. It’s wonderful so now this is just getting bigger and bigger ad I think we will do this again.”

