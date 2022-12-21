Dacorum Motorcycle Riders brave the snow to deliver presents to Watford Hospital

The group on Saturday

A group of bikers from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders (DMR) took to the streets of Hemel Hempstead on their way to drop off gifts for those at Watford Hospital on Saturday (December 17).

DMR were met by Chiltern Hot Rod’s Kevin Catling who drove his 1950’s Ford in the convoy. The group started at Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead and drove to Bricket Wood Social Club in St Albans to collect more donated presents, before arriving at the hospital.

Advertisement

Among the gifts given were Amazon gift cards donated by Charlotte Charles, the mum of Harry Dunn.

The bikes were decorated for the event

DMR organiser Jon Andrews said: “It went absolutely brilliantly. It’s wonderful so now this is just getting bigger and bigger ad I think we will do this again.”

DMR's Gavin King cheers on the back of his decorated bike

Advertisement

Martin Westrop from Monks Inn helping to transport the gifts

Smiles and peace signs from the DMR bikers

Advertisement

Christmas trees and candy canes decorated this trike

The bikes lined up in the square outside of the Monks Inn

Advertisement

The riders stopped at Bricket Wood Social Club to gather more gifts

Dacorum Motorcycle Riders parked up while the gifts were handed out

Advertisement

A van followed the bikers to the hospital

Jon and Gavin with Emily and Gabriel from the hospital charity.

Advertisement

Ward matron being handed gift cards from Charlotte Charles