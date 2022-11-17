Three companies in Hemel Hempstead have stepped in to help a popular charity Christmas lights display still go ahead, despite the cost of energy rising.

On Blair Close, Woodhall Farm, the Pulis family have been lighting up the road with Christmas lights in aid of Rennie Grove for the past ten years. But due to the high cost of energy, Michelle Pulis had feared that the display might have to be cancelled this year.

But after taking to social media, she was contacted by The Kitchen Depot Herts, JW Carpentry, and Building and Shire Homecare. who offered support to make sure the display could still happen.

Michelle Pulis's display

Michelle said: “Our annual Christmas lights display has really grown over the years. We first started it to raise money for Rennie Grove after I received support from the charity following treatment for breast cancer when my children were very young.”

Over the years, Michelle and her family have raised over £13,000 for Rennie Grove.

She added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the companies for their generous support, and to everybody who has donated raffle prizes and refreshments to make the switch-on event a great fundraiser.”

The Christmas lights will be turned on at 6pm on November 26 which will be marked by a celebration outside the house

