Free festive fun comes to Riverside Shopping Centre ahead of Christmas light switch on

This Saturday (November 19), Riverside Shopping Centre is inviting Dacorum families to get involved in free festive activities held before Hemel Hempstead’s Christmas lights switch on.

Guests can have their picture taken in a giant snow globe from 10am to 3pm. Starting at 11am, the Santa Express will take visitors on a journey around the shopping centre and the High Street.

A spokesperson of Riverside Shopping Centre said: “Our Free Family Festive Fun day is set to be a great start to the Christmas season, and we cannot wait to welcome guests to Riverside Shopping Centre to make the most of our wonderful activities.”

At 5pm, the festive lights will be switched on and fireworks lit in the town centre.