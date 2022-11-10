Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District has announced when and where this year’s Christmas light switch on will take place in the town.

At 5pm on November 19, the festive lights will be switched on and fireworks lit in the town centre.

Before the main event, there will be a family-friendly music show starting at 11am on the Rainbow Stage.

Christmas is full swing

Day will have market stalls, children’s rides and entertainment.