Everything you need to know about Hemel Hempstead Christmas light switch on - including Santa’s grotto
Christmas officially comes to the town
Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District has announced when and where this year’s Christmas light switch on will take place in the town.
At 5pm on November 19, the festive lights will be switched on and fireworks lit in the town centre.
Before the main event, there will be a family-friendly music show starting at 11am on the Rainbow Stage.
Most Popular
Day will have market stalls, children’s rides and entertainment.
There will be Santa’s grotto where kids can meet the man himself.