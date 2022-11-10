News you can trust since 1858
Everything you need to know about Hemel Hempstead Christmas light switch on - including Santa’s grotto

Christmas officially comes to the town

By Olivia Preston
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 4:43pm

Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District has announced when and where this year’s Christmas light switch on will take place in the town.

At 5pm on November 19, the festive lights will be switched on and fireworks lit in the town centre.

Before the main event, there will be a family-friendly music show starting at 11am on the Rainbow Stage.

Christmas is full swing

Day will have market stalls, children’s rides and entertainment.

There will be Santa’s grotto where kids can meet the man himself.

